Saraki:  Youths Remain Major Stakeholders in Nigeria’s Political, Socio- Economic Devt

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said that youths remained major stakeholders in the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria.

Saraki, therefore, said that the youths would be given well-deserved positions in the Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) government come 2023.

He made these remarks in Ilorin yesterday when he received the teeming youths of the PDP that was led by PDP Youth Leader, Hon. Haliru Dantoso Mahmud, at his home in GRA, Ilorin, where he stated that the gesture would also assist them to use their skills and intellectual capability to contribute to the socio-economic and political development of the country.

He advised them to go and obtain their permanent voters cards (PVCs) that would be used to elect PDP’s government in the state come 2023.

He said that the availability of voters’ cards at their hands would give then chance to elect credible leaders that would usher in good governance in the state.

Saraki also appealed to the youths not to allow unscrupulous politicians to use them but urged them to work harder for the emergence of the PDP Governorship Candidate, Mr. Yaman Abdullahi, and his Deputy, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola, to win the next election in the state.

Earlier, the PDP Youth Leader in the State, Hon. Mahmud, lauded Saraki for his unending acts of magnanimity towards youths in the state.

Mahmud also expressed admiration at Saraki’s endless generous gestures towards the people, describing it as unparalleled in the state.

He appreciated the support of the former Senate President during the just concluded Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in the stat, saying that “your act of kindness to your people is not limited to the festive seasons alone, but also at periods unexpected.

“We have also been beneficiaries of your magnanimity while you were in office and more when you are not in office.

“This distinguishes you from seasonal leaders who act for a favour in return. It also defines you as a man who sincerely cares about your people and chose to stay with them come rain or shine. We are immensely grateful.”

He urged youths in the state to look beyond political sentiment and pitch their tent with Saraki and the PDP, considering the leader’s political will, wealth of experience, connection, and heart of gold.