Sambo, Adegoroye Assume Duty at Transportation Ministry

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The newly appointed Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo and the Minister of State, Mr. Ademola Adewole Adegoroye yesterday formally assumed office at the Ministry of Transportation.

Sambo, who was the immediate past Minister of Works and Housing was redeployed by President Muhammadu Buhari to Transportation Ministry after the resignation of Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Sambo, while speaking at the handing over ceremony held at the ministry headquarters in Abuja, said: “It is a pleasure to be here. I would like to say it’s a pleasure to be back home. I started my life in the maritime industry, NPA precisely in 1984 and I went through other sector s of the economy and ended up in the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

“I am back home for this reason. I also feel I am back because somebody whispered to me that the permanent secretary happens to have gone through the same secondary school I went through which is the federal government college Maiduguri, not only am I her minister but I am also her senior.

“I want to tell you that I am here only for a very short time. I don’t want to cause problem for anyone. I don’t want anybody also to cause problem for me. I will not look for your trouble but if you look for mine, I will give you tenfold, that is me but we can live together for 50 years without a quarrel if you know me. So, I am coming with an open mind.”

According to Sambo, there is nothing under the sun you won’t hear when you are moving to a place but the best thing is “let it enter through the right ear and go out through the left. Meet the people with an open mind and let God take control. This is the way I am coming into this house (ministry) and I want you to also embrace me and give me all the support and don’t let me wish that I had remained in the federal ministry of works and housing even as a minister of state but I am sure the permanent secretary will make sure that that does not happen.”

Speaking earlier, the immediate past Minister of State of the ministry, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, said: “I honestly wish that we had worked together but then again, I have found another brother replacing her. So, I said, one good one goes, another good one comes in.

“So let me tell you Honourable Ministers that the team you have before you, the directors are exceptionally hard working though, some of them might be new, very quick to learn. And they have been exceptionally focused in ensuring to serve and assist the Honourable Ministers in any and every capacity.

“So, I am sure that they will continue to do that, as you take over the reins of the ministry. As you know, Ministry of Transportation is one of the focal points of the President’s agenda, looking at issue of infrastructure. And I am sure I know you so I know that there’s no doubt in my mind that the good legacy that has been started in 2015 will continue to the end and I wish you all the very best if there’s ever anything that I can be of assistance to both of you or to anybody.

Saraki further said: “We will do our bit and leave the rest to humanity and posterity to judge. I am sure by the grace of Almighty God that we all serve here, posterity will judge us right.

“We will look for the low hanging fruits and make sure that we put them on the table as quickly as possible,” she noted.