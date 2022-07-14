  • Friday, 15th July, 2022

PremiumTrust Bank Supports National Sports Festival, As Governor Okowa Unveils Mascot

PremiumTrust Bank, in fulfilling its brand promise of partnering for growth, joined the Delta State Government and the Minister for Youths and Sports Development to unveil the official mascot and logo of the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled between November 2 and 15, 2022.

The National Sports Festival since its inception in 1973 is being hosted for the very first time in Asaba, Delta State Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, Delta State State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and Managing Director, Premium Trust Bank, Mr Emmanuel Emefienim and others were in attendance at the unveiling of the event’s logo and Mascot in Asaba.

Okowa described the National Sports Festival as Nigeria’s version of the Olympic Games, declaring that Delta State will make it an unforgettable experience for everyone.

On his part, Emefienim reiterated the bank’s commitment to growth, impacting lives and communities.

He also highlighted that as the official Banker of the National Sports Festival, Delta 2022, the bank aims to contribute to the development of sports in Nigeria and foster unity in our diversity as a nation.

“In partnership with the National Sports Festival, Premium Trust Bank is committed to providing the needed platform to help athletes grow and excel in their chosen fields consistent with our tagline – “Together for Growth ”,” the MD added.

He encouraged the youths to take advantage of the platform provided by this Sports Festival in their pursuit of excellence both within the country and on the international stage of sports.

