Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center.

The escapee, a 28-year-old, Yakubu Abdulmumini, was reportedly arrested on Monday, July 11, 2022, by operatives of Ogun State Police Command.

The arrest of Abdulmumini was revealed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Ogun State Command, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi.

He said, “Yakubu AbdulMumuni was arrested following an information received by policemen at Sango Ota Divisional Headquarters that, the convict was sighted somewhere around Sango Ota.

“Upon the information, the DPO Sango Ota Division, Saleh Dahiru quickly moblised his men and moved to the area where the convict was apprehended.

“He confessed to the Police that he escaped from Kuje Correctional Center on the 5th of July 2022, when the Center was attacked by bandits.

“He stated further that he was convicted by Kogi State High Court for offence of Conspiracy and Culpable Homicide and sent to Kuje Correctional Center.”

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to facilitate the transfer of the convict to Correctional Center with immediate effect.

