Parties Sign Peace Accord Ahead of Osun Governorship Poll

•Says 6,995 nomination forms processed from 16 parties

Chuks Okocha

The eighteen political parties contesting the Osun State governorship election on Saturday,yesterday, signed a peace accord set up by the National Peace Committee led by a former military Head of State. General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Abubakar was represented by the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev Matthew Kukah, even as the police have pledged to be neutral and urged all to play by rule of the game.

Relatedly, with less than 24 hours to end of nomination of governorship and House of Assembly nominations, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said it has received 6,995 nomination forms (EC9) from 16 political parties.

The INEC also urged the political parties to abide by the terms and conditions of the peace accord as its successes depended on the political parties as participants.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Babatunde Koksumo, who was in charge of the gubernatorial election, charged politicians to abide by the rules as the police would be neutral in its operations during the election.

Kokumo pledged that the police would improve on what it did during the last governorship election in Ekiti State.

The Police chief further said all security agencies during the election would remain apolitical and ensure a level playing ground for all the political parties engaged in the election

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, therefore, appealed to all to eschew violence and thuggery during the election, even as he urged parents to warn their children and wards against any acts of violence or thuggery, pledging to provide an atmosphere conducive during election.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on his part, appealed to all the political parties to give peace a chance as the successes of the peace accord depended on the conduct of the political parties.

“The success of the Peace Accord depends on the continuous support and commitment of political parties and candidates, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies.

“I wish to reiterate our commitment to transparent and credible elections. The Commission has taken every step to ensure a credible Governorship election in Osun State this weekend.”

He appealed to all actors in the field to be peaceable, saying, ” I would like to appeal to all parties, candidates and other actors to play their part in supporting the Peace Accord. It is not enough to simply sign the Peace Accord. What is more important is to abide by its letter and spirit.

“This is the best way to show your commitment to the implementation of the Peace Accord and appreciation for the work of the Peace committee,” the INEC stressed.

On the nomination forms (EC9) so far received, the commission said it was yet to receive a single nomination from African Action Congress (AAC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), as they were yet to upload their nominations.

By the election guidelines and time table, all the political parties have till July 15 to nominate all their gubernatorial candidates and candidates for the House of Assembly.

A statement by INEC’s national commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, stated: “As provided for in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election released by the Commission on 26th February 2022, all political parties that conducted valid primaries are required to nominate their candidates for Governorship, Deputy Governorship and State Assembly elections via the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP) from 1st -15th July 2022.

“The Commission has processed 6,995 nomination forms (EC9) uploaded by 16 out of 18 political parties for the constituencies, where they intend to sponsor candidates. However, two political parties: the African Action Congress (AAC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), are yet to upload a single nomination to the portal”, Okoye stated. .

Meanwhile, the Commission said it has continuously responded to requests for the issuance of Certified True Copies (CTCs) of documents mainly arising from the conduct of party congresses, primaries and nomination of candidates.

Okoye said the number of requests processed has now risen to one million, six hundred and sixty-two thousand, nine hundred and eighty seven (1,662,987) pages of documents.

He said that in spite of the Commission’s effort, 147 out of 476 requests processed as at today involving 5,646 pages were yet to be collected by applicants and therefore appealed to prospective litigants to come forward and collect the certified copies of the documents.