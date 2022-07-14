One Dies, Nine Injured in Ondo Road Accident





Fidelis David in Akure

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command, has said nine people were injured and a commercial driver died in an accident that involved two vehicles along Ondo-Ore Road yesterday.

The State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Ezekiel Son Allah, made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Akure.

SonAllah explained that the accident involved a Toyota Hiace Bus marked LND 998 XY and Toyota Previa marked KAA 762BT.

According to him, the accident involved 30 people, including 20 male adults, nine female adults and one female child, adding that those injured sustained head injury, lacerations and fracture.

He said: “Six male adults, three female adults injured and one male adult died at the hospital after personnel of FRSC recued the victims. The victims were taken to general hospital and some were taken to FMC Annex, Akure for treatment while the only corpse was deposited at the morgue,” he said.

SonAllah, who attributed the cause of the accident to speed violation and loss of control, urged the motorists to install speed limit devices in their vehicles and maintain speed limit.

“We will continue to appeal to our drivers to always maintain speed limit when they are on wheel and installation of speed limit device is a must for them. Moreover, this is rainy season, motorists must have functional wiper and drive with care because the person that died is a driver who left Ore to Akure this morning,” SonAllah added.