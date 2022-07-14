Obi: APC Has Kept Nigerians in Perpetual Darkness for 22 years

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The presidential candidate of Labour Party(LP) Mr Peter Obi yesterday posited that All Progressive Congress (APC) has kept Nigeria in perpetual darkness for 22 years without any meaningful impact.

He also urged all stakeholders and electorate in Osun state to come out in their numbers and vote for Lasun Yussuff in order to reclaim the lost glory of the state.

Speaking yesterday at a crowded mega rally for the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Osogbo, Lasun Yussuff, Obi noted that APC had stolen Nigerians mandate but he would want to recover the nation’s future back to her rightful position.

“Nigerians youths have no job, no food, children are not in school, their children are schooling overseas. This is the time for you to recover Nigeria this is the time for you to take back Nigeria they are owing salaries, they are owing pensions, those people that are working hard have not been paid, Somebody said they will labour till death, when they talk like that, when they show you hatred, LP will show them love, there is dignity in labour.”

Obi stressed that if the party should win the election both at the presidential level and governorship level the party will move Nigeria from consumption to production .

He said: “One cannot do production without labour, so there is dignity in labour and those who have laboured will get their reward, that is what we want to do in Nigeria, we don’t want monkey to work again, bamboo go chop.”

Obi further remarked: “I would not want anybody to die, we want everybody to live, we want the baboon to live, we want them to join monkey in working we want the baboon to join the monkey to work, we want the two of them to live and chop so when they talk about dying pray for them to live we want Nigerians to be shown love, care, let nobody tell you is from this place or that place, vote for competence, vote for people who have worked, Osun state today o and go check how much they are owing everything that is happening here is because you voted for the wrong party”

He posited: “Vote for LP, vote for the future of your children, we are going to introduce you to a governor who will be committed to better Osun state that is what we want, don’t collect money in the next four years it will be worst, or like the chairman said collect the money and keep it, vote for your conscience. It is your money they have stolen vote for a candidate that will protect your interest.”

” Vote for LP so that your children can have a job, vote for people that will work for you We want to change Nigeria and the only way we can change Nigeria is to remove all these people who have put Nigeria to where it is for the past 23 years this is time for them to go, 23 years no road, no school no water no food no light APC must go.

In his remarks, Lasun Yussuff said APC don’t mean well for Nigerians, adding, however, that by God’s grace, they will not get there.

He said: “In Yoruba a poem, what was referred to as the antidote for poverty? Work! Anyone that works will labour. With this, you see that they are not intelligent yet they pretend to be because you have to work.”

“The grammar work and pray or pray and work is correct but the one that is sensible is work and pray. How will someone want to remove work from our day-to-day life and say we are going to be suffering. They don’t know it. I am a trained engineer.”

He added: “The only way we can move from this pedestrian level is to make sure we start the manufacturing level. The stage in economy is production, manufacturing and service but unfortunately we have been pretending for the past 60years to think we can compete with the developed world and be operating the service economy like them. We have to go back to the production level.”

Yussuff stressed that Politics is about one capacity to articulate position and intention to serve the people. But APC are not serving us.

He remarked that “Sound education, proper healthcare will be possible when I become the governor. The citizens will have at least one clinic that is accessible to all within the radius of 1km and that was the position of Olukoye Ransome-Kuti when he was alive. “

The governorship candidate, however, added that come July 16, Osun State will vote for him and it will shock the ruling party in the state.