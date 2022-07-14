  • Thursday, 14th July, 2022

NMA Condemns Attack on Medical Officer in Bauchi

Bauchi State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has condemned, in strong terms, the attack on the Principal Medical Officer(PMO) of Misau General Hospital in Bauchi State, Dr Mohammed Sani by a relation of a patient brought to the hospital for medical attention.

THISDAY checks revealed that Dr Sani narrowly escaped death when he was attacked with a sharp axe by the relation on Friday, a day to the Eid-El Adha celebrations with the intention of hacking him to death.

Though he did not die, he was seriously injured with marks of deep cuts all over his body and is currently lying critically ill receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi.

The State chapter of the NMA strongly condemned the development, calling for justice from the law enforcement agencies presently handling the case.

Briefing Journalists at the State Secretariat of the NMA in Bauchi  yesterday, the State Chairman, Dr Adamu Sambo described the situation as, “barbaric, uncalled for and an affront on the state government as  well as a law abiding Professional who was trying to save a life”.

The NMA chairman narrated that the relation who is an uncle to the patient went berserk with a sharp axe and just went on to attack Dr Sani  with the intention of killing him for just reason other than his efforts to save a life.

He narrated that a pregnant woman was brought to the facility after a prolong labour from another facility and was successfully delivered though assisted Virginia delivery with some complications majorly eclampsia and tear.

She was therefore referred to a tertiary facility for observation at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Azare where is currently receiving attention and responding positively while the baby is healthy and being cared for at home by the family.

 Sambo was surprised at the violent attack on the medical officer who he said was not even part of the team that attended to the patient in the first place.

The NMA therefore, called on people to always seek for clarifications on issues they do not understand rather than take the law into their hands.

