Kwankwaso Picks Bishop Idahosa as Running-mate

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has picked Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running-mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Kwankwaso, in a statement issued Thursday by his Media Aide, Muyiwa Fatosa, said Idahosa would be officially unveiled to Nigerians on Monday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja by 10am.

The former Governor of Kano state revealed that the choice of Idahosa was made after careful considerations and meticulous screening of more than 20 prospective candidates all of whom were eminently qualified to run with him.

He said: “Idahosa was selected because of his outstanding record, his impeccable integrity, his broad understanding of the Nigerian State and its contemporary challenges, his undiluted commitment to improving the conditions of Nigerians, and his sincere belief that a new and better Nigeria is possible if we work together with sincerity, tolerance, competence, and faith.”

Kwankwaso added that Idahosa was also selected because he represents the definition of a true role-model for the Nigerian Youth.

He expressed delight that the clergy would work with him in the journey to save the country from the current drift and create a new Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness, unity, security and development are assured.

Idahosa, the presiding Bishop and Senior Pastor of the God First Ministry, Lekki Light Centre, Ajah, hails from Edo State.

The 57-year-old Archbishop-designate is a trained Automobile Engineer from the Kaduna Polytechnic.

Idahosa also has Masters and Doctorate degrees in theology.