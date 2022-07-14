  • Thursday, 14th July, 2022

Focus on Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Oyedepo Urges Nigerian Youths

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The President, Living Faith Church (a.k.a Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, has urged Nigerian youths to focus on innovation and entrepreneurship in order to transform the country to a power house.

Oyedepo said this on Thursday, during an inspection tour of Magreth and Lawrence University (MLU) in Ute-Ogbeje in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to him, anyone who wants to make a mark in life must be a problem solver and always engage in processes aimed at meeting people’s needs.

He said that such persons stood a chance of divine uplifting.

“Youths should start life early. Progressive youths do not lay on their mother’s lap; they affect their generation through hard work and purposeful living. 

“At 15, I started fending for myself, by 20 I was able to buy a set of chairs for my grandmother. In spite of my parents’ wealth, I was able to carve a niche for myself.

“Do not depend on your parents, go out and find something meaningful to do.

“Look at the challenges beclouding the world today, create a solution to some them and the world will celebrate you,” he said.

The Founder, Magreth and Lawrence University (MLU), Mr. Paul Odili, said that the establishment of the institution was by the grace of God.

He said he would continue to contribute his quota to the development of the state and the nation in general. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.