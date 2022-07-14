FG Shortlists 14 Directors for Accountant-General’s Job

Olawale Ajimotokan



The federal government has shortlisted 14 Directors on Grade Level 17 in the Federal Civil Service for the position of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) which has been vacant since the suspension of the substantive AGF, Ahmad Idris over an allegation of N80 billion fraud.

A circular signed by the Director (Administration), Mariya A. D. Rufai from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation disclosed this.

The circular was received by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, on July 6, 2022.

Those shortlisted for the position included Muhammad Murtala Saleh, Chizea Onochie Peter, and Lydia Jafiya Shehu from the office of the AGF.

Others were Bakre Modupe Julianah (Ministry of Police Affairs), Danladi Comfort Zakowi (NSCDC), Abah George Fidelis (Nigeria Immigration), Omachi Raymond Omenka (Ministry of Interior), and lbrahim Saadiyya Jibo (National Boundary Commission).

The list also included Mohammed Aminu YarAbba (Federal Fire Service), Samuel A. Waziri (Ministry of Agric and Rural Development), Mahmud Adam Kambari (North East Development Commission), Mohammed Magaji M. Doho (Federal Ministry of Education), Mufutahu Bukolah (Federal Ministry of Transportation), and Yusuf Abdullahi Musa II (Fed. Min. Information and Culture).

The federal government recently sacked Mr. Chukwuyere Anamekwe who was acting AGF when Idris was removed and replaced with a former Director of Treasury Single Account (TSA), Mr. Okolieaboh Ezeoke Sylvis. This followed a statement by him that the government was borrowing to pay salaries.

Anamekwe, who had been acting since May 22, 2022, was also being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).