Aljazirah CEO Unveils Posh TV, Posh FM Stations

In line with the strategic vision of adding value to its operations the Chief Executive Officer of Aljazirah Nigeria Newspapers Limited, Mr Etuk Bassey Williams, has unveiled Posh TV and Posh 92.3 FM stations.

Williams described the two new brands to the company’s media platforms as “part of more good things to come in our bid to deepen the media reach to our audience, customers as a big player in the media industry”.

He added that despite challenges in the media industry, in terms of doing business in Nigeria, the company was able to pull through with the two audio and visual media stations.

The CEO congratulates the management and staff of AljazirahNigeria for sharing in his vision. He promised the readers, as well as the esteemed TV and Posh FM audience a near-perfect media reportage that represents the ethics and professionalism that deals with facts and accuracy to the admiration of all and sundry.