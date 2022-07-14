Akeredolu Assigns Portfolios to New Commissioners, Reshuffles Cabinet

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assigned portfolios to the two new Commissioners sworn in yesterday.

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde shortly after the swearing in of the new commissioner in Akure.

The two new commissioners are: Mr. Akinwumi Samson Sowore and Prince Jacob Adeboboye Ologbese.

Sowore has been assigned to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs while Ologbese has equally been assigned to the Ministry of Regional Integration and Diaspora.

Similarly, the governor redeployed three old commissioners to different ministries. The redeployment is aimed at improving governance and deploying talents to reinvigorate certain sectors.

The former Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola Olateju, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Information and Orientation while the former Commissioner for Physical and Urban Development, Fatai Olotu Aburumaku has also been moved to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju, who was formerly the Commissioner for Water and Sanitation has now moved to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Gov Akeredolu urged the new and reassigned Commissioners to work in line with the One Administration mantra of his government, while urging them to give their best in the discharge of their duties.