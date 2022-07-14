AFN: Ezinne Abba Does Not Have Automatic Ticket to Oregon 2022

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has described as unfortunate Ezinne Abba’s outburst, blaming the federation and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare for her inability to make Team Nigeria’s list to the World Athletics Championships which start tomorrow in Oregon, USA.

AFN Secretary General, Prince Adisa Adeniyi Beyioku clarified yesterday after Abba posted very damning piece on the federation on Instagram that she should know that there was no way she can force herself into the team after failing to compete in any individual event at the Nigerian Championships in Benin City a fortnight ago.

“Miss Abba did not compete in any individual event at the Nigerian Championships in Benin City which was used as selection trials for both the World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

“This means her selection will no longer be on merit but at the discretion of the AFN,” said Beyioku in a statement on Wednesday.

The AFN Secretary General said that athletes who did not come for the trials or did not compete for whatever reason should know they no longer have automatic tickets to compete either at the World Athletics Championships or the Commonwealth Games.

“Miss Abba has not also completed the mandatory three Out of Competition tests (OCT) for the championships as she was not under the radar of the Nigerian anti-doping agency until recently when her change of allegiance from the United States of America to Nigeria was granted by World Athletics.

“The AFN is appalled that Miss Abba has dragged the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare into a matter that is 100% at the discretion of the AFN.

“The Sports Ministry does not interfere in the running of the Federation,” the AFN scribe further clarified.

Beyioku stressed that the Federation will refer Miss Abba’s unguarded outbursts to its Disciplinary Committee for necessary action.

“She should have known her selection is not automatic and must explain why she chose to publicly drag the name of the AFN and the Sports Minister in an .inappropriate manner.”

Beyioku insisted that representing Nigeria is subject to meeting laid down rules and regulations. He stressed that AFN will not condone any misguided outburst from any athlete