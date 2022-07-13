Windfalls: Nasarawa Accesses N9.75bn, $15.7m from FG

Igbawase Ukumba

The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday revealed that his administration has accessed monetary windfalls consisting of N9.75 billion and $15.7 million from the federal government.

The governor made this known when he received the state deputy governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, and members of the State Executive Council on a traditional Sallah homage at his Gudi country home.

He explained that the monetary windfall of N9.75 billion was a refund from the federal government as money spent by Nasarawa State for the building of the Lafia airport.

He continued that the $15.7 million SFTAS fund was accrued to the state from the federal government as an encouragement to the state’s fight against corruption and enhancing of transparency in the use of public funds in the state.

However, Governor Sule has revealed that the monies would be used in building critical infrastructure such as roads and markets, particularly the completion of the Kwandere – Marke bypass started by the administration of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

“Other roads to be constructed from these funds are the Keffi road dualization; which was previously stopped for lack of funds, as well as the Adudu – Azara road.

“Part of the money will also be expended in the completion of ongoing projects in Lafia, Akwanga, Doma, and the construction of a new market in the headquarters of Nasarawa Local Government Area,” he explained.

The governor, therefore, maintained that he was not afraid to disclose the amounts accrued to the state from the windfalls because his administration had nothing to hide.

“One thing that will not happen is that we will not take this money and give it to someone maybe because we like your face. It will be open. You go to the state Accountant General and take this money and spend.

“Once we finished four or eight years, you will come and look at our records and you will see it clearly defined,” Sule concluded.