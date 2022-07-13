Two Alumni of Greensprings Kanu Football Camp to Represent Nigeria at 2023 World Cup

The Golden Eaglets squad for the WAFU B U-17 Championship was recently released, and two alumni of Greensprings Kanu Football Camp, Jubril Azeez and Light Eke, are among the team members.



Their inclusion marks another milestone in the history of the football camp, and following the team’s qualification for the competition’s final, the duo are tipped to represent Nigeria at next year’s U-17 African Cup of Nations in Algeria and FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru.



Speaking on the milestone, the CEO of Greensprings School, Mrs. Lai Koiki said the camp would maintain its mission of identifying talents and exposing them to career opportunities in football, while providing them quality education.



“I am very excited about the call-up of our alumni into the Nigerian Golden Eaglets. The Greensprings Kanu Football Camp is one of our CSR programmes, and over the years, winners have enjoyed full scholarships to our school, while pursuing their passion for football.



“Although the camp has been suspended for two years, due to the pandemic, we hope to resume next year, and we remain committed to grooming superstars who will make the country proud,” Koiki said.



Jubril Azeez won the 2017 edition of Greensprings Kanu Football Camp and graduated from the school last year. Light Eke was the winner of the 2019 edition, and he is currently in Year 10 in the school. Both have scored vital goals for Nigeria at the ongoing WAFU B U-17 Championship.



The Greensprings Kanu Football Camp is an annual football camp organised by Greensprings School in collaboration with Kanu Heart Foundation. The camp is designed for children (boys and girls) between the ages of five and 17. It is a five-day intensive football training project, whereby children undergo mentorship from Kanu Nwankwo and some European coaches.

