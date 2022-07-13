Tinubu’s Choice of  Shettima, a Masterstroke, Says Yahaya

•Sheriff congratulates ex-Borno governor, drums support for APC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe



Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has described as a masterstroke, the choice of a former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, as the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, saying it was a right decision that would facilitate the party’s smooth sailing to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Also, a former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has congratulated Shettima and called on APC stakeholders to work in unity to ensure the actualisation of a Tinubu/Shettima presidency in 2023.

Inuwa, while reacting to the development, noted that as a committed and loyal party man, Shettima as a great asset to the ruling party, would add immeasurable value to the APC presidential ticket.

“Asiwaju will not have made a better choice. The former Borno State governor is a highly cerebral, eloquent, competent, courageous and cosmopolitan leader, who has succeeded in building bridges, reputation and friendships across the country; and I believe he has the capacity, acumen and political sagacity to deputise the Jagaban,” he said.

While congratulating Shettima, Inuwa said with his background as former lecturer, banker, agricultural economist, ex-governor and parliamentarian with visionary and patriotic ideologies, Shettima would be a ’round peg in a round hole’ as a vice president.

According to a press release issued by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Inuwa noted that, “The Tinubu/ Shettima ticket is an excellent combination that has already given APC an upper hand and set the opposition off-balance as we approach the elections.”

He, however, reassured the candidates of his personal commitment and support for the APC in Gombe State, to the Tinubu/Shettima ticket as well as victory for the party in 2023, saying, “Gombe is a strong APC base and we shall deploy our political arsenals to ensure sweeping victory for our great party at all levels.”

On his part, Sheriff, in a statement by the Director-General, Ali Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, congratulated the APC on Shettima’s nomination as vice-presidential candidate of the party.

“I, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff on behalf of my political associates and family, hereby congratulate Senator Kashim Shettima on his nomination as APC 2023 vice-presidential candidate by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

“For the records, Shettima personally notified me of his nomination as soon as he was informed of it, and I have given my blessings to the Tinubu/Shettima APC 2023 presidential ticket.

“We have given him and his principal our blessings and we implore all hands to be on deck as we work in unity to ensure the party’s electoral victory in 2023. All party stakeholders and members must work together to ensure that the APC wins the 2023 presidential election, irrespective of whatever sentiments we may harbour.

“We are all APC members and should come together and campaign for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket and for the party to win the elections at all levels. From the depth of my heart, I support the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket and I believe that with Allah on our side, our electoral victory is assured,” he said.