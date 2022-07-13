Six Students to Represent Nigeria in US Microsoft World Championship​

Six students will represent Nigeria in the​ 2022 Certiport Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship from July 21 to 24 in Disneyland, California, USA.

The students and two teachers will also​ be sponsored by Zenith Bank PLC and Agusto Consulting Limited for the competition.

The students emerged after returning top scores and the fastest times during the national Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship for Students (MOSWC) organised by ReadManna Empowerment Initiative, a not-for-profit organisation that drives learning of current, practical and relevant digital literacy skills in schools and work environment.



The students include Hammad Omotosho of Aduvie International School, Abuja, FCT, who scored​ 1,000/1,000 in Excel 2019 in 10 minutes 11 seconds; Joshua Olunlade of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State (Word 2019 – 1,000/1,000 in 10min 46Sec; and Gabari Rume Mamuromu of Faith Academy, Ota, Ogun State (Word 2016​ 1,000/1,000; 11 minutes 45 seconds). Others are Adekoya Toluwani of Faith Academy (PowerPoint 2019, 1,000/1,000; 23 minutes 18 seconds); Divine Ihonde of City of Knowledge Academy, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun (Excel 2016, 980/1,000; 28 minutes 30 seconds); and Aliyah Adunola, City of Knowledge Academy (PowerPoint 2016, 1,000/1,000; 29 minutes 2 seconds).



They will be accompanied by two ICT teachers, Mr. Olusola Ajayi of Aduvie International School, Abuja, FCT, whose student scored highest in the 2022 MOS Nigeria competition, and Mrs. Victoria Adebayo of Faith Academy, Ota.



In a statement, the CEO of Readmanma Empowerment Initiative, Mrs. Edna Agusto, emphasised the importance of Microsoft Office certifications, noting​ that proficiency in them gives the students leverage in the labour market.



The MOSWC is keenly competed annually by students in over 150 countries.​



In the past 13 years, Nigeria has come second and third in the world championship and has had top 10 finishes nearly every year.

The national competition that produced the Nigerian contingent was held between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, with 385 participants taking the examination in Ilorin, Abuja and Lagos.​ ​



Joshua Olunlade is the second university student to win the national competition open to students aged 13-22. Nineteen students scored 1,000/1,000 in various programmes.​