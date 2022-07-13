  • Wednesday, 13th July, 2022

Rangers’ Fans Struggling to Deal with Aribo’s Departure from Glasgow

Kunle Adewale

A section of Glasgow Rangers football club supporters are finding it hard to deal with seeing the Nigerian international, Joe Aribo, train with his new team-Southampton. 

The Super Eagles midfielder had his first training session as a Southampton player on Monday. 

But several Glasgow Rangers fans are struggling to deal with having their dearly beloved hero wear the training kit of another club aside from the Light Blues.

Aribo only on Saturday inked a four-year contract with English Premier League side Southampton, ending his association with Glasgow Rangers.

The 25-year-old midfielder spent three years with the Gers, winning the Scottish Premiership and Cup.

Aribo registered 26 goals and 25 assists in 146 appearances for the Light Blues, becoming a fans’ favourite at the Ibrox Stadium.

His most memorable goal would arguably be the fantastic strike that gave Rangers the lead in the Europa League final in May. 

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men eventually lost on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt, but Aribo’s name was eternally engraved in the Rangers’ record books.

After completing his multi-million euro move to Southampton on Saturday, Aribo joined the Saints team training on Monday.

A short clip of the training session was posted on Twitter, and it drew reactions from several Rangers supporters who still feel attached to Aribo.

Some of their comments reveal their struggles with seeing a former Ibrox favourite fighting for a different badge.

— stuartdezopposition (@stuartdezdevlin) July 11, 2022

“Ok that’s enough when can we have him back”

— Tavernier Sufferer 💙(@StaunchTav) July 11, 2022

“It’s like being back at school and watching your ex-girlfriend going out with her new lad, who’s in uni and gets to drive his mum’s car.”

— Apockachipsnow (@apockachipsnow) July 12, 2022

“Need to stop following Joe Aribo – it’s too tough watching him play in someone else’s colours.

“All the best Joe, everyone at Rangers wishes you all the best with your future career. Once a Ranger always a Ranger! “

— Nick Markou (@NickMarkou127) July 11, 2022

“Please stop this admin, if you stop making me cry I’ll buy ur home shirt with his name on the back. 

Already right into my @OfficialFPL team. I think he’s going to do amazing down there.”

— Billy Adams (@Bilko187303) July 12, 2022

Great player with velcro feet

“Hope he’s protected better by refs in England.

He will be a big bonus for you…Good luck Joe and thanks for the memories…”

