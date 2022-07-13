Quentin ‘Que’ Perera is redefining brand advertising and marketing

Born and raised in Sioux City, Iowa, 21 year old entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Quentin ‘Que’ Perera is redefining the business of brand advertising and marketing for individuals and companies.

As COO of Imperial Networking, a company which helps individuals and brands advertise and market across all major social platforms, Quentin has shown that with determination and belief impossible is nothing. With clients’ accounts throughout the USA, UK, Europe and Africa, He is expanding and growing his business one client at a time.

Que as he is fondly called by friends and family says even though he grew up around a family that owned and operated restaurants and bars, marketing was a much more scalable business option for him. “The most important factor is the amount of value I can provide to someone’s career or business. Especially with social media, distance isn’t a barrier as I can reach anyone across the globe,” Quentin said.

The pandemic helped birth a lot of online businesses, the influence of social media in that cannot be over emphasized. “As a new business owner, upcoming artist or brand, if you don’t have a visible or recognizable online footprint, you don’t have much of a chance to survive compared to the competition,”he added.

“As more and more people use the internet and seek their brand visibility online, they will need to reach more of their target audience, increase their fans to turn over products and to double sales or triple profit, that’s where Imperial and myself come in, to help them reach their goals and in turn more customers.”

Quentin said that at Imperial Networking, they show clients how to maximize their online presence to reach more customers/fans. We show upcoming artists, athletes and businesses how to know their strengths, and also how to target their core niche. We teach them how to build an interactive and immersive relationship with their audience, and use that to sell their products and reap profits.

Quentin boasts that Imperial Networking, is one of the fastest rising online social media marketing and advertising agencies. “Our portfolio of clients includes new/emerging artists, athletes and celebrities from around the world.”

“Some people just come on social media everyday without knowing what they want to achieve or how to use the internet to their advantage,” Que stated.