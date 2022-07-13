Preparations for Osun Governorship Gather Steam

As July 16, 2022 date for Osun gubernatorial election draws nearer, Yinka Kolawole x-rays the outcome of the recent debate organized by Arise TV for the candidates of various political parties in the State of the living spring

With less than a week to the governorship election in Osun State, political activities have already reached a peak as political parties and their flag bearers in the last few months held meetings, campaigned to get the citizens to vote for them.

While the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is the ruling party in the state is trying to ensure, the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola is re-elected, stakeholders in the major opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties are strategising on how to defeat Oyetola.

Every election cycle, as expected, requires a debate during which the contenders let the citizens know their plans for them if elected.

It was on this note that Arise Television, the sister broadcast arm of THISDAY newspapers last week held a debate with the top candidates to let the people of Osun State know whom to give their vote for.

While four governorship candidates namely Gboyega Oyetola of APC, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord party, Hon Lasun Yussuff of Labour Party and Mr, Goke Omigbodun of the Social Democratic Party attended the debate, the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, failed to honour the invitation.

Adeleke in a message by his Media Director, Mallam Rasheed Olawale, said the PDP candidate may not attend the debate due to his ongoing campaign in the local government areas.

“We regret to announce to the management of Arise TV that our candidate may not attend the debate due to his ongoing campaign in the local government areas of the State”, he had explained.

At the debate anchored by Dr Reuben Abati and Ngozi Alaegbu, each candidate showcased their readiness to be Governor of the State come 16th July.

The gubernatorial candidates spoke on the need to create better atmosphere for creation of an economy that would assist in creating job opportunities for the unemployed youth in the state. They equally vowed to provide adequate security for the citizenry if they are elected by boosting Amotekun with training and retraining to make them cope with the security needs of the time.

Accord Party

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord Party when asked why he wants to govern Osun State, said as an investor he has the needed skills and knowledge to make the state new and turn the state to her lost glory.

According to him “leadership is about results. I have worked tremendously in the private sector and since I have done it in the private sector, I will do it in Osun State”

He noted that he would turn Osun around and create over 100,000 jobs within a year and pay all outstanding arrears of workers salary in the state.

The candidate also promised to make mining more profitable in the state and create more jobs for the unemployed youth.

His other priority areas include integrated agricultural and rural development, development of universal health care system,excellence Education,sport, science and technology, rapid industrial growth, accelerated economic development and human capital and zero tolerance for corruption.

APC

On his part, Governor Oyetola of APC said he has sufficient knowledge to deliver Osun State into a better State than he met it. He emphasized that with the level of his performance in the areas of Health, Education, mining, Agricultural development and extension, infrastructural development and the formation of Amotekun to combat criminal activities in the state, he deserves to be re-elected for second time in office.

While boasting that come 16 July, the people of Osun State would vote for him based on his current performance as the state Governor, he assured to further create jobs and provide needed employment opportunity for the youths in the State.

Labour Party

Lasun Yussuff, who was a Former Deputy Speaker House of Representatives in his presentation vowed to provide 60,000 jobs if elected as Governor.

Yussuff noted that illegal miners would be put into proper check for economic development of the State with proper control as regulations to control the mining exploration in the state is lacking. He also said through agricultural development he would create enough job opportunity for the people of the State.

According to him, “As a big time reputable farmer, I will use farming to attract loans for agricultural development and I will create jobs opportunity with farming in the state.”

On educational development in the state, the LP candidate stressed that he would improve education with necessary infrastructural development and concentrate more on primary and secondary education which, according to him, are the bedrock of serious education.

SDP

The candidate of the Social Democratic party, Omigbodun on his part promised to reposition Amotekun in the state if elected Governor.

He alleged that security agencies in the state are being used to harass the opposition.

According to him, Amotekun in particular is used for political activities saying this does not augur well for the security development of the State.

On educational development, Omigbodun noted that poverty among the people of the State is responsible for low phase of education adding that poverty is drawing people from primary and secondary School education in the state.

He equally condemned the State of health in the state saying the present administration had done nothing in the area of health development.

PDP

Adeleke, PDP candidate, during one of his campaign rallies said his mission and vision is to bring foreign investors to industrialize the state.

He said, “People asked me about those claiming to buy the state and j replied them saying they should not bother that I will bring foreign investors that will come with foreign currencies to invest in the state. I am into agriculture and I know how to capitalize on it to make wealth. About 70 percent of those who attend Adeleke University, Ede, are on scholarship.

During COVID-19 lockdown, we shared rice and beans to people even when those in government were hoarding food items. Suffering will end in Osun when I become governor.

“If we don’t find solution to the issue of insecurity in the state, people will start leaving the state. They are already leaving. We will make sure that Amotekun and other security agencies are well taken care of. If we really have helicopter, we will use it to be making surveillance. I am happy to tell you that I am an expert in security and I am a criminologist. I will bring my knowledge to bear in Osun if I become the governor.”