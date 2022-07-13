Pray for Success of 2023 General Elections, Shaibu Urges Edo Pilgrims to Israel

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State acting Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, has charged Edo State Pilgrims to Israel for the 2022 pilgrimage to pray for Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Shaibu gave the charge while addressing Edo State pilgrims to the holy land, urging them to be good ambassadors of the state, as they pray for Edo State and Nigeria over her many challenges.

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Oyenude Kure, is leading 13 others to the pilgrimage and will be assisted by three other officials including the Secretary of Edo State Christian Welfare Board, Lady Brenda Ezekiel.

The acting governor said: “Be good ambassadors of our state and take positive steps to promote the state in the holy land. We are good people; please ensure you represent the State well. Our country is in serious need of prayers, as we are going through a lot of challenges as a nation. We are faced with insecurity, economic retrogression and other serious challenges troubling the nation.”

Shaibu charged the Edo state pilgrims to pray for the unity and progress of the nation.

“2023 is another election year. Let us pray for a peaceful election so we can have good leaders that can manage our human and natural resources. We should pray for leaders who will be able to transform the nation, tackle insecurity and solve our economic challenges so we can move the nation forward,” he added.

The acting governor said the state will not lament but rather take action to change the narrative, noting “As you go to the holy land, remember Edo State in prayers and pray for the governor, his executives and the entire people of Edo State.”

The CAN chairman and leader of the delegation to the holy land, Bishop Oyenude Kure thanked the governor for his commitment to pilgrims of Edo State which is proof that the state government caters to the needs of the Christian faithful.

“Since the commencement of the Obaseki-led administration, the State has not recorded any abscondment among the pilgrims. Fourteen pilgrims are traveling from Edo State for the 2022 pilgrimage to Israel.”

