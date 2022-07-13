  • Wednesday, 13th July, 2022

Oduah Sponsors 236 Constituents on Training in Broadcast Journalism, Filmmaking

David-Chyddy Eleke

Senator Stella Oduah (representing Anambra North senatorial district) has trained 236 members of her constituency on broadcast journalism and filmmaking.
The students who were drawn from each of the seven local government areas that make up her constituency were also trained in other courses, including acting, script writing and cinematography.


Speaking during their graduation ceremony at ABS Film Academy, Oduah, represented by her aide, Iwuchukwu Samuel, said she is passionate about human capital development and has trained many people from her area.


“We picked 100 persons from all the seven local government areas in the northern zone, but of course, some people couldn’t graduate. I want to announce that it does not just end here. We have plans to employ some of the students who studied broadcast journalism in Buwa TV, which is one of our establishments, which is also on Startimes,” she stated. “All that you need to practicalise what you have learnt is in Buwa TV. For those who will seek greener pastures elsewhere, we wish you the very best in life.”


The Rector of ABS Film Academy, an affiliate of Anambra Broadcasting Service, Mr. Gab Okpalaeze, congratulated the graduands for completing the course.​
“We thank Senator Oduah, who has successfully taken these number of young people out of the streets by giving them skills. We are also working to partner with other politicians to ensure that every youth in Anambra is trained,” stated Okpalaeze.

