LASTVEB Partners Foundation, GIZ,​ Trains 98 on Electronic Devices Repair 

Funmi Ogundare​

Ninety-eight trainees have benefited from the​ Lagos skills for work partnership, aimed at empowering and equipping youths with vocational skills to help them succeed.



They were trained for nine months on phone and​ laptop repairs, made possible by the state government in partnership with Ezeigbo Slot Foundation and GIZ,​ a German federal enterprise. They received certificates, starter packs and kits to enable them to become self-employed.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held at The Event Centre, Agidingbi, Lagos, the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Ms. Ronke Azeez, emphasised the importance of human capital development, especially under the THEMES agenda of the state government, saying that the trainees have so far, been motivated.



Azeez noted that out of 1,000 people who applied for the programme, 98 were selected after a thorough screening.



“Some of them are already doing their businesses, and some companies are already showing interest in taking them up. It has been​ nine months of intensive training in terms of practical, theory and entrepreneurship, which will make them well-grounded,” the executive secretary said.

She advised them to continue to imbibe the learning they had gotten during the training.



The Chairman and Founder of Ezeigbo Slot Foundation, Mr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, said the foundation is designed to contribute to the human capital development in the country and​ help young people acquire skills that will make them employable.​



He noted that with partners like GIJ, they could promote needs-based Technical and Vocational Education and Training ( TVET) for youth employment in Nigeria with a focus on improving the prospects of gainful employment for youths between the ages of 15​ to 35.



“Young people were picked, and they went through the nine months of training. I can say that they have been equipped with the vocational skills to help them succeed,” he stated.