  • Wednesday, 13th July, 2022

Insecurity: Nigerians Have Lost Hope in Democratic System, Say Northern Groups 

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Wednesday said Nigerians have lost hope in the nation’s democratic system because of security challenges and economic hardship besetting them.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of CNG, Dr. Nastura Ashir Sherif, disclosed this in Katsina during a one-day sensitisation lecture on permanent voter’s card (PVCs) registration with the theme ‘Get Your PVC to Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria’.

He said: “The problem is that a lot of people had lost hope in the democratic system because of what they had gone through from 2015 to date in terms of insecurity and hardship they are going through.

“That is why people are reluctant to go out and register for their PVCS. But with the current enlightenment by the Coalition of Northern Groups, God’s willing, people will come out and register.”

He admonished Nigerians to desist from selling their votes, saying: “As far as we collect money from politicians and vote, we will never get the good leaders we want.”

He called on the government to provide adequate security to hard-to-reach communities across the frontline states to enable displaced persons from the affected areas to return to their ancestral homes and cast their votes in the forthcoming elections.

