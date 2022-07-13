I Won’t Steal Election Result Even If You Persuade Me, Sule Tells Appointees





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday told his political appointees that he was not going to change or steal election result if he loses to retain the governorship in the forthcoming general election in 2023.

The governor stated this when he hosted the state deputy governor and members of the State Executive Council (SEC) on a Salah homage at his Gudi country home, even as the governor dispelled insinuations that some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were working against the interest of the party.

However, Sule cautioned his deputy and other political appointees that if he lost his election and they wanted him to change and steal it, he was not going to do that, rather, he would give it to whoever wins it, insisting that there was nothing that he was looking for.

The governor, therefore, emphasised that he would not support any attempt to undermine the electoral process, as according to him, “The party must try to win the elections fair and square.

“We must try everything possible to win our elections because if somebody else won it, and you come to me to change the election, I will not change it, even if it’s my election.

“If I lost my election and you wanted me to change and steal it, I will not do that. I will give it to whoever wins it. There is nothing that I am looking for. I must face that and be honest with our people.”