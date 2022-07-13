  • Wednesday, 13th July, 2022

I Won’t Steal Election Result Even If You Persuade Me, Sule Tells Appointees

Nigeria | 43 mins ago


Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday told his political appointees that he was not going to change or steal election result if he loses to retain the governorship in the forthcoming general election in 2023.

The governor stated this when he hosted the state deputy governor and members of the State Executive Council (SEC) on a Salah homage at his Gudi country home, even as the governor dispelled insinuations that some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were working against the interest of the party.

However, Sule cautioned his deputy and other political appointees that if he lost his election and they wanted him to change and steal it, he was not going to do that, rather, he would give it to whoever wins it, insisting that there was nothing that he was looking for.

The governor, therefore, emphasised that he would not support any attempt to undermine the electoral process, as according to him, “The party must try to win the elections fair and square.

“We must try everything possible to win our elections because if somebody else won it, and you come to me to change the election, I will not change it, even if it’s my election.

“If I lost my election and you wanted me to change and steal it, I will not do that. I will give it to whoever wins it. There is nothing that I am looking for. I must face that and be honest with our people.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.