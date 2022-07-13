Encomium as Princess Elizabeth Ogunbeku Joins Septuagenarian Club

Friends and families overwhelmed Princess Elizabeth Ogunbeku with encomium as she recently joined the septuagenarian club in grandeur. Rebecca Ejifoma captures her life’s journey and widowhood trajectory

It was a mini yet delightful banquet birthday party at the Sheraton Restaurant in Lagos recently. For the guests, there was no perfect time to dine, wine, and dance with the latest septuagenarian, Princess Elizabeth Ogunbeku other than now. Hence, friends and families feasted with Ogunbeku, a Princess of Ilesa kingdom and daughter of the King of Osu in Ilesa, Osun State.

Among some of her challenging moments, she recounted that despite being a widow since 1990 after the death of her husband, an inspector of education and former Permanent Secretary of Lagos State, Mr. Joseph Ogunbeku, she has countless reasons to appreciate God. “God has been gracious to me and my four children. I really thank Him because it is by his grace that I’m 70,” she expressed excitedly.

For the mother and grandmother of four, the journey has been worth every while. “I can’t say anything other than to thank God,” describing the journey as good, she narrated, “Let’s say from 1990 till now, I’ve been a widow. It has just been my four children and I. They are all graduates now”.

Ogunbeku also admitted that she filled the vacuum in her life with total service to God while keeping up with life as an entrepreneur. “I sell petty things. And I’ve been doing that since 1990 just to take care of my children. It was God that saw us through all the way.”

Speaking with much ebullience and fulfillment, the celebrant shared the secret to basking in good life, as she has tested and tried it. “The secret to a good life is Jesus. He has helped me. I’m a worker in the church in Deeper Life Bible Church. When my husband was alive”, she recounted, “he was an inspector of education. He was once a permanent secretary in Lagos State, which helped the children to an extent. But all things you see today are the works of God,” she said with teary eyes.

On what emboldened her faith in Christ, the Princess of Ilesa land acknowledged that even before the demise of her husband, she was a staunch follower of Christ, an unapologetic born again at that. She told THISDAY that she didn’t let her financial or marital status define her existence. Rather she worked tirelessly in the vineyard of God, “My source of joy today.”

Just like any regular individual, Ogunbeku had several times felt like throwing in the towel. However the urge to languish in her agony, she chose to go on swinging. “There were a lot of times I felt like giving up after the death of my husband but I held on to God. After his death, I became an SU Deeper Life. That really helped me. And because I’m one of their women leaders in the church, they were there for me.”

Lending a voice to other women and widows, cheerful Ogunbeku said, “Follow Jesus. Only Jesus can help,” she encouraged boldly. “It’s not by our power or our might but by the spirit of God. It is only Jesus that helped me. Because after the death of my husband, I decided to follow Jesus to the end. Yes, I was still young when he died. Some people came for my hand in marriage, but I declined all”.

She also implored women who are helpless not to depend on any man or the church, but to look on to Jesus for anything. Ogunbeku conceded, “He has been doing it for me. Any time I ask Him for something, He helps me”.

Among the guests at her bash was Prince Adebusoye Adekanye, her younger brother. He couldn’t contain his joy, as he chanted her praises. “I’m happy she’s 70 today. As children we had our trials and tribulations. But look at where she is now. I’m very happy I’m witnessing this day in her life.”

As her immediate younger brother, Adekanye reminisced about their days of yore when they tracked down their many challenges and came out stronger. “We worked in a place we suffered for some years. I’m happy how far she has come. I wish her the best of luck.”

Among some of the virtues of her sister, he listed gentleness, patience, peace and tolerance. “Those are some of her attributes. I’ll advise her children to emulate these virtues.”

As more guests found their way to the reception where they were warmly welcomed, the youngest child of Ogunbeku, Morolake Ogunbeku Bello, enthused, “I’m thankful to God for her life.” Adding, she attested to her mother’s pious life.

“She’s been doing a lot since she lost her husband, my father, in 1990. “She’s passionate about God and all that has to do with Him. The most important thing I’ve learnt from her is putting God first. She’s all about God. God is enough.”

Although just a feast to clink glasses to her life at 70, friends, loved ones and well wishers of Ogunbeku didn’t let a good photo session slip by. From selfies to group photos, it was, indeed, a memorable day for the septuagenarian.