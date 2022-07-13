Don’t Discriminate against Returnees, A’Ibom Dep Gov Tells PDP





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, has urged officials of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the ward to state levels not to reject or discriminate against ex-defectors who are returning back to the party in the state.

Ekpo, who gave the task while visiting the 11 PDP wards in Abak Local Government Area of the state last weekend, pointed out that since Akwa Ibom State had become a traditional stronghold of the PDP, the party’s officials must appreciate the need to accommodate those who were either cajoled or manipulated to leave the party.

According to him, “Don’t ever forget that our symbol is the umbrella, and of what use would be a large umbrella which cannot shelter people from the rains and harsh weather?”

He noted that the essence of the statewide ward meeting was to feel the pulse of the party at the grassroots and to sensitise them of the fact that the party primaries were over with the emergence of candidates, and to further urge all members to close ranks and work as a family in order to sustain the party’s success at the 2023 polls.

The deputy governor further charged the members of the party at the grassroots to continue to support the party in order to reap the benefits of democracy and good governance, assuring them that it is only by so doing that that the grassroots can experience steady development and rural transformation.

Ekpo also used the occasion to urge the party members to ensure that every qualified person was registered to obtain

their PVCs while presenting the candidates who will fly the party’s flag for the state and National Assembly in the 2023 elections in the area.

He solicited their overwhelming support for the candidates for the forthcoming elections.

Ekpo was accompanied on the trip by the member representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika federal constituency at the National Assembly, Elder Aniekan Umanah; member representing Abak state constituency at the state House of Assembly, Elder Udeme Otong, the chapter chairman of the party, Dr. Mike Udo, and the 11 wards chairmen as well as several stakeholders of the party.

The member representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/ Ika federal constituency, Umanah, said it was necessary to come together as the meeting was intended to dialogue to bring all round success to the party.

He commended party faithful for their support during the party primaries, and urged them to maintain the existing peace in the party and in the state.

In their separate remarks, the 11 PDP ward chairmen called on party faithful to be committed to the cause of returning all PDP members in the forthcoming general elections.

They also assured members of a level playing ground for those willing to return to the party.