Diri Warns Youths Against Criminality, Says Abducted Ex-Commissioner will Be Rescued

Olusegun Samuel



Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, yesterday, had strong words for abductors of a former Commissioner for Special Duties (Federal Projects), Mr. Mike Ogiasa.

Diri also warned that the perpetrators would face the wrath of the law, even as he assured the people that the state government was working to ensure Ogiasa regained his freedom.

This came on the heels of a viral video of Ogiasa, begging his family, friends, pastors to raise money for his release.

The ex-commissioner, a cousin to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has been in captivity since June 2nd and was seen in the viral video in a freshly dug grave filled with water and begging for his life.

Speaking during the 17th state security council meeting in Yenagoa, Diri condemned the kidnap of the former commissioner and stressed that his administration had zero tolerance for crime and criminality and that all those involved in the kidnap would not go scot-free.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, quoted Diri as saying people of the state and the Ijaw nation at large, were known for honesty, truth and hard work and wondered why some youths allowed themselves to be used as agents of criminality.

While cautioning youths against involvement in crime, which he described as an ill-wind that blows no one no good, he urged them to seek legitimate means of making money rather that resorting to crime, stressing that the government had the capacity to deal with perpetrators.

Diri, therefore, called on the people to support the government’s efforts to secure the state by availing relevant security agencies of necessary information as government alone could not successfully tackle insecurity.

“Let no youth be used to terrorise our brothers and sisters. Recently, a video clip of a kidnapped former commissioner, has been in circulation. Unfortunately, people take pleasure in using it to give a negative connotation and image about our state.

“The government is not sleeping on that matter. We are working on it and by God’s grace we believe and hope that the victim will come out alive. Ijaw people are known for honesty, truth and hard work. No youth should be deceived into committing crime and see it as a legitimate means of livelihood.

“My administration has declared a zero tolerance for crime. So, I again advise our youths to move away from crime and criminality. The government has the capacity to deal with situations like this.

“Our country is facing security challenges. These are not normal times. So, we need the support of the people. Be vigilant, cooperate with government and the security agencies by availing them of necessary information. Mike Ogiasa must be released immediately. Security agents are working on it and I am sure in the end we will triumph.”