Day Waterman College Gets HPL Status, Organises Valedictory Service

As part of its commitment to continue improving the standard of education, Day Waterman College has been accredited as a High-Performance Learning World-Class School (HPL).



Speaking in Abeokuta during the valedictory service of the class of 2022, the school’s principal, Mr. Duncan Gowen, said the HPL sought to develop in members of a school community the ability to think and the mindset to behave.



He also stated that the HPL seeks to develop the advanced cognitive skills and the values, attitudes and attributes that are required for high performance and well-being.



“Some would argue that it is brave to put a school through one accreditation process in a year and positively foolhardy through two. To surpass the most demanding standards, this is what has to be done. Two weeks before the HPL accreditation, over a three-day period, we were virtually visited by a member of the COBIS,” he said.



Gowen further explained that as part of the commitment of the school to build back, they have, over the past year, enhanced their use of educational technology by investing in Century Tech.



Speaking on the graduating students, he revealed that they have been instrumental in helping the school build back better, adding that they are a beacon.

The valedictorian of the class of 2022 was Fakrogha Michelle, who won the award for outstanding performance during her academic years in the school.

He remarked that a review of the year revealed a proactive group of school leaders who have worked very hard and a group of students who are leaving behind a positive legacy.



“We have partially upgraded our internet infrastructure with firm intention to do more in this area. We have acknowledged the need to invest time and resources in supporting mental and physical well-being. We have invested time and resources in collaboratively developing our teaching methodology and our enrichment programme so that we can claim with justification to be a pedagogically progressive school,” said Michelle.



He added, “We have sought to develop our partnership with students so that as a school, we are with, not to the students, in our approach. We are continuing to seek to develop our parent partnership by listening and explaining more so that a better understanding is achieved. The book Drive, EGGO (Every Girl Gets One), the bake Sale and consequent support for the Patrick Speech and Language centre are examples of how this group of students have been determined to look beyond the school’s perimeter fence to help.”