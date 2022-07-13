  • Wednesday, 13th July, 2022

Buhari: Same People, Same Culture Killing Each Other in N’West

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

•Urges South-south to stop destroying national assets

Francis Sardauna

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said killings, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes bedeviling the North West zone of the country were being orchestrated by the same people with the same culture.

Addressing some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, who paid him Sallah homage at his private residence in Daura, Katsina State, Buhari, who expressed worries over the general situation, however, appealed to the people of South-south to desist from destroying national assets.

The APC governors at Buhari’s residence were the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari; Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai and their Imo State and Nasarawa State counterparts, Hope Uzodinma and Abdullahi Sule.

Others were Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State; Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State; Dr Fayemi Kayode of Ekiti State; Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

While noting that the North-west currently posed more security challenges, the president said some successes had been recorded by his administration in the North East and South-south regions of the country.

“Ask anybody from the North East, he will tell you what used to be the North East before and the South-south. We are enjoying a peaceful time now.

“The big problem now is North West. And North West is amazing. I still can’t understand; they are the same people, the same culture stealing each other’s cattle and killing each other.

“We don’t have much problem in the North East now. We don’t have problem in the South-south: they are stealing petroleum but I told them they are hurting their people more than the rest of Nigerians,” the president said.

He, however, urged people of South-south, whom he said were predominantly farmers and fishermen, to desist from destroying national assets.

