Brand Collections by Nene Partners David Adegboyega to Promote Sound Character amongst Youths

Brand Collections by Nene, a fashion SME brand enabled by technology, has reiterated its commitment to support character development of the future leaders in Nigeria.

The organisation has partnered Sound Character Coach and Nation Builder, David Adegboyega, to promote sound character among Nigerian youths.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Brand Collections by Nene sponsored 1,200 copies of the Sound Character book titled: ‘Sound Character: Maxim for a Successful Future‘ by David Adegboyega and donated 500 copies to students of Eletu Odibo Junior High School, Abule Oja, Yaba, Lagos.

The school was selected by the Education District IV under the Lagos State Ministry of Education.

Approved by the Lagos State Ministry of Education for use in primary, junior and senior secondary schools as part of tools for moral instructions in schools, the Sound Character book has been a tool for freedom management amongst young people.

It is an instrument used by teachers to instill sound character in their students and also used by parents for proactive engagement with their children on issues of character building.

Brand Collections by Nene provide premium fashion solution to women across Nigeria to enhance their corporate outlook.

The company’s core values include leadership, integrity, creativity and nation-building which explains the brand fit in partnering the exceptional Sound Character Coach and Nation-Builder – David Adegboyega. The Sound Character book has produced over 40,000 copies in print since it was published in 2005.

Affirming the company’s passion for nation-building, the Creative Director, Brand Collections by Nene, Omowunmi Amosun, said the need to enhance the value system of Nigeria’s future leaders cannot be over-emphasised given the spate of moral decadence in our society.

She said the young ones today should imbibe sound character so that corruption will not be an option for them now or in future.

She quoted from Day 4 of the book, which says, “To build your life to last, build your character. You cannot stay forever in a place. To leave a lasting impression, relate well with everyone that comes your way. Treat everyone with a high sense of dignity so you can leave a positive ever-fresh impression in their minds.”

Charging the students to imbibe sound character, Amosun admonished them to watch how they speak to themselves as their friends today may be their friends for life.

Expressing her gratitude to Brand Collections by Nene, Miss Christiana Adesola Sofuye, Principal, Eletu Odibo Junior High School, said that the books will be used daily on the assembly ground to reinforce the moral talk they give the students.

In demonstrating how to use the book, the principal urged the students to hunger and thirst after sound character. “Let it be your food” were her words.

David Adegboyega, Author, Sound Character Coach and Nation-Builder, thanked Brand Collections by Nene for this great partnership which ensures that the young ones are taught how to manage freedom.

He noted that while the young ones want to be free, they need to allow sound character to determine the domain of their freedom so they can live a life to be proud of.

In his words, “Intelligence plus character should be the goal of education, and that is what this partnership speaks to.”

Amosun promised that this is only the beginning of greater things to come, as the organisation will not relent in supporting the efforts of the government, teachers and parents as they collectively contribute to the lives of these young ones and society at large.