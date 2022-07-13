Blueworld Cosmetics Unveils New Brand Ambassador



Ugo Aliogo

As part of desire to increase market penetration of its brand, Blueworld Cosmetics has unveiled a new brand ambassador for its premium products knowns as G7.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony yesterday in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Blueworld Cosmetics, Ikenna Ekeagu, said the focus of the event was the formal signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between with the company and the brand ambassador, Mimi Obikwe.

He also stated that the premium product G7 is an exclusive whitening body cream, noting that as a company, their products are locally manufactured.

He noted that they chose the brand ambassador, because of skin colour, and social media presence, which he noted are strong indicators for the company in its selection for a face for the product.

“When I saw her on social media, her skin colour was in line with what we wanted. So, I checked her Instagram handle and I realised that she has the followership that I wanted to promote the brand. So, we discussed and agreed if the company would be able to secure an ambassadorship deal with her,” he said.

Ekeagu revealed that the partnership is 12 months agreement and the target for the brand ambassador is for her to use her instragram page to promote the G7 premium products, adding that on their part, the company would use their platform to push the product in order to create the needed awareness for the product.

According to him, “It is a new product that came into town that we need to create visibility and awareness full awareness. G7 whitening exclusive whitening is made up of a lot of ingredients, such as to whiten the skin, beautifying the skin and even for the skin protection. So, it is part of the ingredient that we use on G7 and that is why among all the products in cosmetics our products are very exceptional. G7 has the lotion, gold colour, correct, liquid bath and the salon.

“G7 has being in the market for two, three years, and it is doing well. Even in Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroun, but because we need more popularity, we need more visibility to be able to capture the local market. That is why we are signing our brand ambassador today.

“We want the brand ambassador to use her social media platform to create awareness. I don’t think she really needed a target, for us visibility is more important especially on the social media space, on our part we will market the product nationwide because we have our branches spread across the country.

“The contract have is every three months, after which we shall review the contract based on what has been achieved, to see if there is a need to do another video, so that we can alternate, instead of keeping one particular video which makes our content boring. So, at every three months, we comeback to re-shoot new videos for the product. So, that is what we have for a period of 12 months.

“The brand ambassador will be using her own platform to promote the brand. The company also has its own platform that it uses to market our products. We have our network, but because you want to sign her an ambassador to be the face of the G7.

“The product is already visibility in the market. However, Mimi is coming as an ambassador to give it the needed push to catalyse sales. So that is why she is coming into the picture. If not the product is everywhere in our supermarket and cosmetics shops today. Everyone can fit in, but she was the person we met at the right time, when we were in need of a model and she came around and so when we saw her we decided to settle for her because bringing so many people will get you confused.”