Bauchi Wins NNPC Science Quiz in North East

The Bauchi State contender at this year’s Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) National Science Quiz Competition for the Northeast zone held in Bauchi, emerged winner, defeating Gombe,Taraba, Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

Mukhtar Abdul-Ghanee, a senior secondary three student of​

Sunshine International Academy, who represented Bauchi State at the final, scored 50 points to beat his the representatives of Taraba and Borno, who scored 40 and 35 points respectively.

In his remarks at the close of the event which held at Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Bauchi, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Garba Deen Muhammad said the organisation is committed to encouraging Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education through such competitions.

Muhammad, who was represented by Aliyu Tsoho Abdullahi, Officer, Group Public Affairs Division (GPAD), NNPC said the aim of the event is to raise future leaders in the STEM field.​

He said over the years, NNPC has made intervention in the education and capacity development areas a fulcrum of its approach to corporate social responsibility.

“It has become more important than ever to groom a pool of highly trained youth who would be available to take up key positions in the company and in the Nigerian energy sector in the years to come,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Aliyu Tilde, represented by the Director, Quality Assurance, Wudne Fitto Buba commended NNPC for the initiative, while promising the state’s cooperation to groom the future leaders.​

Mukhtar Abdul-Ganee and other five contestant from the six states in the subregion received cash gift of N100,000 each.