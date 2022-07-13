111 Nigerians to Get Scholarship Through Diaspora Students

Kuni Tyessi

The Association of Nigerians Students in Europe (ANSE), an umbrella body of all Nigerian students studying in European countries and Turkey, plans to offer scholarships to about 111 Nigerian students.



ANSE president, Bashiru Saidu Muhammad, disclosed this while briefing the press in Abuja on Friday. He said the scholarship would cover​ three persons in each state of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for students to study in Turkey.​



Muhammad said, “After due consultation, I would like to announce that ANSE, under my leadership, will begin by offering three scholarships each to the 36 States of Nigeria, including the FCT, for students to study in Turkey.​ These scholarships will be channelled through various ministries of education and scholarship boards.​ A few slots will also be offered to various stakeholders.”



According to him, ANSE has for many years intervened in student affairs at home and abroad by providing technical and financial support to students and secured thousands of scholarship opportunities via various partner institutions supporting the organisation.​