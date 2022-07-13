  • Wednesday, 13th July, 2022

111 Nigerians to Get Scholarship Through Diaspora Students

Education | 1 hour ago

Kuni Tyessi

The Association of Nigerians Students in Europe (ANSE), an umbrella body of all Nigerian students studying in European countries and Turkey, plans to offer scholarships to about 111 Nigerian students.


ANSE president, Bashiru Saidu Muhammad, disclosed this while briefing the press in Abuja on Friday. He said the scholarship would cover​ three persons in each state of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for students to study in Turkey.​


Muhammad said, “After due consultation, I would like to announce that ANSE, under my leadership, will begin by offering three scholarships each to the 36 States of Nigeria, including the FCT, for students to study in Turkey.​ These scholarships will be channelled through various ministries of education and scholarship boards.​ A few slots will also be offered to various stakeholders.”


According to him, ANSE has for many years intervened in student affairs at home and abroad by providing technical and financial support to students and secured thousands of scholarship opportunities via various partner institutions supporting the organisation.​

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.