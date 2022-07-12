Transfer: Onuachu Linked with Wolves Move

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu could be plying his trade in England next season having been linked with a move to English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The striker has been outstanding for Genk in the last two seasons, but he could be on his way to the Molineux this summer

Onuachu has been a standout performer for the Limburgers in the last two seasons.

Two seasons ago, the Nigerian striker recorded 34 league goals and his exploits did not go unnoticed, as he was awarded the best player in Belgium.

After his achievement, the Super Eagles striker was expected to seal a move away from the club. However, despite links to Lyon, Arsenal, and West Ham, Genk kept him.

Onuachu never hid his desire to leave Genk for another club. But he has been professional about it.

The speculation surrounding the big Nigerian striker have not ended, as he also performed well last season.

Onuachu recorded 23 goals in 41 appearances last season.

Atletico Madrid, West Ham, and Fiorentina have all been linked to the towering striker. Nonetheless, they could face major competition, as SportsMole reports that Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in Onuachu.

Bruno Lage’s side had a decent campaign last season. But they are looking to improve on that. Wolves are set to loan striker Fabio Silva to Anderlecht and would be shopping for a replacement.

Also, Onuachu could provide Wolves with another dimension. The 28-year-old is quite dogged and is dangerous in aerial situations.

Meanwhile, Onuachu averaged a much-more impressive 7.19 rating for his performances in Belgium; and while it is difficult to compare the two leagues given the difference in quality, he would certainly arrive at Molineux in confident goal-scoring form, which is exactly what Lage needs.

Still, for a move to go down, they would have to put down at least €20 million.he defending champions lost their opening match 2-1 to South Africa’s Banyana Banyana.

But the coach Randy Waldrum ladies bounced back beautifully with wins over Botswana (2-0) and Burundi (4-0) to finish as Group C runners-up.

The team will be lodged at the Novotel Hotel in Mohammedia ahead of the face-off against Cameroon.

The Super Falcons are chasing a tenth continental crown, having won the WAFCON trophy a record nine times.

The Nigerians have the most potent attack at the championship, with seven goals from their first three matches.