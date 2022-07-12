  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

Surveyor General Advises Operators to Deploy Geospatial Tech to Curb Oil Theft

Business | 17 hours ago

Emmanuel Addeh

The Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Abudulganiyu Adebomehin has advised operators in the downstream oil sector to use geospatial technologies to curb theft and pipeline vandalism.

The SGoF said oil theft and pipeline vandalism were doing much damage to the Nigerian economy in view of the regular loss of huge amounts of monies.

Adebomehin offered the advice in response to a question from an anchor, Funmi Ogbe, Managing Director of Zigma as one of the discussants of a panel on Funding the Nigerian Energy Mix for Sustainable Economic Growth at the Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition held at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

He explained that the utilisation of geospatial technologies was a sure means of checking oil theft and destruction of oil facilities, adding that surveying and geoinformatics deal with activities on the earth surface, positioning and movement of objects.

The SGoF reiterated that with geospatial technologies, facilities and its domains could be watched and drones deployed to build quick search through monitoring server for response options.

He also advised that youths living around oil facilities could be engaged to stifle incursions into the oil and gas facilities.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.