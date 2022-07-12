Surveyor General Advises Operators to Deploy Geospatial Tech to Curb Oil Theft

Emmanuel Addeh

The Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Abudulganiyu Adebomehin has advised operators in the downstream oil sector to use geospatial technologies to curb theft and pipeline vandalism.

The SGoF said oil theft and pipeline vandalism were doing much damage to the Nigerian economy in view of the regular loss of huge amounts of monies.

Adebomehin offered the advice in response to a question from an anchor, Funmi Ogbe, Managing Director of Zigma as one of the discussants of a panel on Funding the Nigerian Energy Mix for Sustainable Economic Growth at the Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition held at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

He explained that the utilisation of geospatial technologies was a sure means of checking oil theft and destruction of oil facilities, adding that surveying and geoinformatics deal with activities on the earth surface, positioning and movement of objects.

The SGoF reiterated that with geospatial technologies, facilities and its domains could be watched and drones deployed to build quick search through monitoring server for response options.

He also advised that youths living around oil facilities could be engaged to stifle incursions into the oil and gas facilities.