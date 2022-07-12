Shecan Annual Conference Inspires, Empowers Women, Delivers Opportunities

THE annual mega conference that seeks to impact, empower and mentor women and girls all over Nigeria and beyond, SheCan Nigeria, took place over the weekend, with thousands of young girls and women benefiting immensely from it.

The conference, which is in its fourth edition, saw over three thousand attendees, young and old, from all walks of life gather at Harbour Point in Victoria Island, Lagos with thousands more joining online from within and outside Nigeria.

The SheCanDoMore Conference has quickly become the biggest convergence of today’s women in Nigeria and this year’s edition, the organisers said, surpassed every expectation, as even the heavy rainfall couldn’t keep eager attendees away.

Featuring a number of industry leaders both men and women who came to speak, teach, mentor and advice the women gathered, founder, SheCan Nigeria, Ezinne Ezeani opened the conference with her welcome speech. Welcoming the mammoth crowd, Ezeani told attendees that nobody would leave the conference the same way they came.

Speakers included Funke Felix Adejumo, Ibukun Awosika, Oyeyimika Adeboye, Tara Fela Durotoye and Lanre “The Catalyst” Olusola. Others were Kate Henshaw, Junadia Edim, Olusegun Adeniyi and Belinda Ikazoboh. Sharing from their wealth of knowledge and life experiences, they took attendees through teaching and mentoring sessions, dealing with and overcoming career and life obstacles, never giving up, pursuing dreams and working hard to achieve set life goals.

Olusola took the crowd through a session where he taught attendees the power of dispelling negative energy in everyday life’s activities just as veteran actress, Kate Henshaw shared her unsuccessful foray into politics but didn’t allow that deter her from her life’s purpose and journey.

Mentoring sessions were held for attendees as Ezeani promised that other events slated for the year aimed at empowering women to do more are still going to hold including the SheCan Skill Acquisition program scheduled to hold from the 25th to the 30th of July in Lagos. “The programme would feature career fairs and vocational training for girls at the girls’ correctional centre as well as a SheCan Nigeria enterprise program. As part of the conference sustainability plan, several mentorship and roundtable sessions have also been scheduled,” she revealed.



Thanking the conference’s numerous partners, which she said made it possible for the conference to successfully hold, she said next year would be bigger and accommodate more attendees.