Saudi Crown Prince, Yahaya Bello, NNPC Boss, Others Bag African Industrial Development Award

Founder of the Misk Foundation and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman has been nominated for the prestigious African Industrial and Development Conference and Awards as the 2022 Reformative Leader of the year award for his inspirational leadership.

According to the organiser the Crown Prince possesses extraordinary charisma that is rare among world leaders, he established the Misk Foundation in 2011, a platform targeting over 300,000 entrepreneurs for support in developing their startups from 185 countries, and he has integrity in opinions that has earned him the respect and appreciation of all around the world.

Also penciled down for the prestigious global awards for their service to the continent and humanity are the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, and the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The two-day event, a conference and awards gala night is organised by Dotmount Communications, in partnership with Yahoo Finance and the Associated Press (AP), with support from the Times of Jerusalem and CNN has the theme: “Driving Innovation and Enabling Transformation in Digital Economy” and seeks to have a critical and empirically-grounded solution based discussion around the potentials and realities of African digital economy.

A statement signed by the conference director, Aisha Salisu, yesterday said, “The awards event would recognise, reward, and celebrate organisations, institutions and individuals that are contributing to the innovation, progressive and inspirational changes taking place in terms of good governance, growth and development in the sector and the general economy in Africa.”

During the conference, the former President of Ghana John Mahama will deliver a keynote address at the event scheduled to hold on 8-9 September 8 and 9, 2022 at the Fraser Suites and Transcorp Hilton Hotels, Abuja, Nigeria.

The NNPC boss will be honoured for his visionary approach to the oil and gas industry, demonstrating strategic thinking and innovative direction in shepherding the growth of Nigeria’s business and the wider oil and gas industry.

The phenomenal success of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) can be attributed to its strategic management and leadership. He has been long known as an industry pioneer, contributing to the sustainable growth of Nigeria, and leaving an impact within the country and beyond.

While Governor Yahaya Bello will be recognized for his massive infrastructural projects that have led to the development, social growth, and economic prosperity in Kogi State.

Others to be honored include BUA Foundation, Nigeria-based oil magnate Mohammed Indimi, Abuja-based businessman, Dr Ibrahim Bello Dauda, Nasarawa State governor Abdullahi Sule, Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Akwa Ibom State Udom Emmanuel, minister of Communications and Digital Economy of Nigeria Isa Pantami, founder of the Mallpai Foundation, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu, founder of the Akarachi Foundation, Akarachi Amadi and a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) and wife of the former governor of Benue State Arch. Yemisi Suswam among other prominent personalities to be awarded during the ceremony.

Speaking further, the event director said the 2022 edition will assemblage of national and global policymakers, business leaders, finance experts, development partners, and sector regulators that will lead and participate in sessions focused on fostering trade and market openness in the digital economy in Africa.

He said the key thrust of the conference is to provide opportunities to discuss and treat topics that stretch into the latest advances in artificial intelligence and related innovations that are expanding the frontiers of the digital revolution.

Much has been said about the potential of the digital economy in Africa, but predictions and proclamations are often made in the absence of evidence.

“Over the last few years, policy-makers have predicted that Africa’s rapidly changing connectivity will lead to radical changes in human welfare and economic development. We, therefore_ see a need to foster a critical and empirically-grounded discussion around the potentials and realities of African digital economies,” the statement said.

According to him, the conference presents an opportunity to further the conversations and network around the shared values of progress, development, and advancement for the African continent.