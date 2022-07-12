Ooni of Ife Visits Digital Space Capital, Commends Abitoye



Ugo Aliogo



The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has commended the Chief Executive Officer, Digital Space Capital, Mrs. Olubukola Abitoye for her foresight and investment in the country’s financial sector.



Ogunwusi made the call when he led other members of the Ooni of Ife in Council to the Ikoyi Headquarters of Digital Space Capital on 8, July 2022 on a royal visit.

Ooni praised Abitoye for her exemplary Entrepreneurial acumen that has seen to the growth of the Finance House which is driving financial inclusions among Nigerians from Savings to Insurance through Naingate Insurance and also creating jobs for the unemployed in the country.



Receiving the Ooni entourage alongside her Team which included Mr. Adegoke Adegbami, a Non-Executive Director and the Chief Exective Officer, Afex Commodities Exchange Mr. Ayodeji Balogun.



Abitoye described the visit as an important and unforgettable one considering that apart from being a foremost Oba for all Yoruba sons and daughters worldwide, the Ooni is also an accomplished entrepreneur that lots of people are learning from and always giving support to Business owners in Nigeria.



As part of the visit, the Ooni was taken on a tour of the office where he met the company staff. After the tour, He said some words of prayer for Mrs. Bukola Abitoye and the company at large.

Kabiyesi also presented Mrs. Abitoye a rare art piece that signifies the joy and happiness of a Yoruba woman. He proceeded to take pictures with all the staff members of the company.

Digital Space Capital (DSC) provides digitalized and secure financial solutions and is affiliated to Daylight Microfinance Bank, FundVine Asset Management and Digikolo, an online savings platform. Digital Space Capital is located in Ikoyi, Lagos Nigeria.