  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

Ooni of Ife Visits Digital Space Capital, Commends Abitoye

World | 23 hours ago


Ugo Aliogo


The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has commended the Chief Executive Officer, Digital Space Capital, Mrs. Olubukola Abitoye for her foresight and investment in the country’s financial sector.


Ogunwusi made the call when he led other members of the Ooni of Ife in Council to the Ikoyi Headquarters of Digital Space Capital on 8, July 2022 on a royal visit.
Ooni praised Abitoye for her exemplary Entrepreneurial acumen that has seen to the growth of the Finance House which is driving financial inclusions among Nigerians from Savings to Insurance through Naingate Insurance and also creating jobs for the unemployed in the country.


Receiving the Ooni entourage alongside her Team which included Mr. Adegoke Adegbami, a Non-Executive Director and the Chief Exective Officer, Afex Commodities Exchange Mr. Ayodeji Balogun.


Abitoye described the visit as an important and unforgettable one considering that apart from being a foremost Oba for all Yoruba sons and daughters worldwide, the Ooni is also an accomplished entrepreneur that lots of people are learning from and always giving support to Business owners in Nigeria.


As part of the visit, the Ooni was taken on a tour of the office where he met the company staff. After the tour, He said some words of prayer for Mrs. Bukola Abitoye and the company at large.

Kabiyesi also presented Mrs. Abitoye a rare art piece that signifies the joy and happiness of a Yoruba woman. He proceeded to take pictures with all the staff members of the company.

Digital Space Capital (DSC) provides digitalized and secure financial solutions and is affiliated to Daylight Microfinance Bank, FundVine Asset Management and Digikolo, an online savings platform. Digital Space Capital is located in Ikoyi, Lagos Nigeria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.