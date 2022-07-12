  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

Nollywood Actor, Okonkwo, Quits APC over Muslim-Muslim Presidential Ticket

Nigeria | 13 hours ago

Veteran Nigerian actor Kenneth Okonkwo, has resigned his membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) over its Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for 2023.

The actor made this known on his official Instagram page.

He stated that APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket would permanently destroy the political viability of Christians in the north of Nigeria if allowed to stand.

He added that he resigned his membership also in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians. (NAN)

