  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

Man Arrested for Kidnap of Baptist Women Leader

Nigeria | 10 hours ago

The Imo State Police Command on Monday said that they had arrested one person in connection with the kidnap of one of the women leaders of First Baptist Church situated on Wetheral Road in Owerri, the state capital.

The victim, Biola Abeoye, was kidnaped after a church service on Sunday by gunmen who operated in a Camry Toyota vehicle.

The victim, who is the wife of Imo General Manager of Zoological Garden Park at Nekede was said to be in the midst of other worshipers when the suspects struck, shooting repeatedly in the air before zooming off with their target.

The police, who confirmed the abduction of the woman yesterday, said that the command had launched an investigation into the crime.

The police spokesperson for the command, Micheal Abattam, told newsmen that one suspect had been nabbed and was being interrogated.

He assured the safety of the victim and said that the command was working for the swift return of the woman.

