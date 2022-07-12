‘Kwankwaso Still in Presidential Race’ 

The Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (RMK) Presidential Campaign Organisation has described as fake report that Kwankwaso, who is the confirmed presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the 2023 general elections, has endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a statement last night, the campaign organisation stated clearly that Kwankwaso is still fully in the presidential race, explaining that he is not distracted by the misleading report that he has declared support for Tinubu.

“Kwankwanso has continued to enjoy widespread support from vast majority of Nigerians. For the records and avoidance of doubt, in the interview with Dr. Reuben Abati of Arise TV where Dr. Reuben Abati asked Kwankwanso of his opinion about Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Kwankwaso stated clearly in his response that “Bola Tinubu is my friend of many years, if I had not contested, I would have recommended him. I do not play politics of bitterness. We are both in the presidential race but I am a better candidate,” the organisation said.

The campaign organisation said it is unfortunate to see many people “taking the above statement to mean an endorsement of Tinubu and promoting such misconstrued message on the media.”

The campaign organisation urged the general public to always verify the authenticity of whatever they see on the media.

The organisation also encouraged stakeholders, party members, fans and supporters of Kwankwaso to disregard the report making waves on the social media platforms and continue to support the right man for the job.

“Our consultations across all the states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory continues, and so far, the feedback has been positive. Once again, we want to assure Nigerians and the teeming supporters of Kwankwaso, at home and in diaspora, that he is still the candidate to beat in the 2023 presidential election,” the organisation said.