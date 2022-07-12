In Daura, Buhari Reunites With Primary, Secondary School Mates

*Shares emotional moments with them

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday had an emotional reunion with his primary and secondary school classmates who came to pay him homage as part of this year’s Sallah celebrations.

The President, used the occasion in his home town, Daura, Katsina State, to enquire about each individual’s wellbeing, their health and that of their family members.

President Buhari, according to a release issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, expressed his joy and happiness for the meeting, saying he got the same feeling that he used to have when they were young.

The President thanked the schoolmates for their respect and feelings for him which they have retained for all the time.

They chatted for a while, talked about the school days and shared a lot of memories.

The old classmates also prayed for the repose of those that died between last year, when they last met and this year.

The leader of the class association, Senator Abba Ali, commended the sacrifices the President had been making and urged him to maintain focus on the nation which he said was more important than all else.

They presented a gift to the President and joined him in a memorable group photograph.