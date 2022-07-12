Gunmen Attack Residence of Osun Labour Party’s Candidate

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Governorship Candidate on the platform of Labour Party ( LP) Rt,Hon, Lasun Yussuff yesterday alleged attack by some gunmen in his residence in Ilobu, in Irepodun local government area of Osun State.

The former legislator said the armed men shot randomly at his residence.

Lasun, who is the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), did not say if any person was shot or whether properties were destroyed in the shooting.

However ,Osun State Police Command yesterday said it had begun investigation into the unfortunate attack on the residence of Lasun Yussuf

The police image-maker SP Opelola Yemisi said that the police have received reports on the matter and visited the scene of the incident and had launched manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The yet to be identified gunmen Sunday night allegedly attacked the residence of the candidate of the LP. The gunmen reportedly shot at the building located at Oke Imma area of the town. It was learnt by THISDAY that they came around 2am in the night.

It was further gathered that the security agents attached to the building were able to repel the attack with no one injured.

Lasun, who is a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, was present at the Governorship Debate organised by Channels Television on Sunday night.

Speaking yesterday one of the aides to the former deputy speaker said that alleged that the hoodlums might have been working for a gubernatorial candidate.

According to him,” this is the second time they would unleash attacks on our Principal. I don’t know what do they stand to gain.”

Meanwhile, as at the time of filling this report, calmness has been restored to the area as sympathisers were seeing visiting the politician.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress APC reacted on the attack on the LP candidate.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Mr Ismali Omipidan, in press conference addressed in Osogbo yesterday charged the security agencies to properly investigate the attack and bring perpetrators to book

Omipidan, who said the reaction become necessary following the allegations by the candidate accusing APC of the alleged attack said Yussuf is never a threat to Oyetola winning elections in July 16.

According to him, “where were the security details attached to the Lasun Yussuff resident, where were they when attackers invaded his house? Why do they not repelled them. This and many more questions begging for answers.

“Lasun Yussuf is not a threat to APC Candidate, why will they attack him for what?. I believe it is an arrangement by the complaint to divert people’s attention on his plans to perpetrate fraud during Saturday governorship poll.

Speaking to journalists few minutes ,the LP candidate, who thanked God for sparing his life and that of his family members, said he has being receiving threats messages from unknown persons.

He explained that gun shots lasted for minutes even though there were security at his premises.

The LP candidate said the attack might not be unconnected with his good outings at the recent governorship debates held in the state where he called the capacity of those in the position of authorities to question on issues bordering on security and governance.

”Subsequent upon the series of governorship debates we had in Osun where I told those in government that people now see them as those who don’t understand the act of governance. Since then, I have been receiving warnings But the last attack was beyond intimidation ,it is an attempt on my life, ” Lasun said.