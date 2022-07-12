  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

Chissom Anthony Releases ‘The Comeback King’

World | 1 day ago


Mary Nnah


Nigerian exquisite Gospel singer, Chissom Anthony has released another soul-stirring and an exciting track titled “The Comeback King”.
“The Comeback King” is a song that creates an atmosphere of deep reflection on the faithfulness of God, whilst also offering hope and comfort.
The song is a masterpiece and comes with so much ethereal elevation for anybody who will listen to it. It is a song for everybody and out on all major platforms and exclusively on AllBaze Music.


Anthony is a well-known Gospel singer whose name is now resonating across Nigeria and beyond, since the release of her album titled “Glory to God in the Highest” last year. The artiste amazingly started singing from the age of 8 years in her local church choir.
A graduate of Accounting from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, the gospel singer had earlier worked in some notable Nigerian banks before the full-time call into Gospel music.
She has written great songs with profound inspiration, which continue to optimally impact lives across the world. She is happily married and blessed with wonderful kids.

