Buhari: Same People, Same Culture Killing Each Other in North-west

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has said killings, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes bedevilling the North-west region of the country are being orchestrated by the same people with the same culture.

Buhari, while addressing some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors who paid him Sallah homage at his private residence in Daura, Katsina State, expressed worries over the situation.

The APC governors who were at Buhari’s residence were Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari; Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai; and Imo State, Hope Uzodinma; Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule.

Others were Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State; Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Ekiti State, Dr Fayemi Kayode; Plateau State, Simon Lalong and Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

While noting that the North-west currently poses more security challenges, the president said some successes had been recorded by his administration in the North-east and South-south regions of the country.

According to him, “Ask anybody from the North-east he will tell you what used to be the North-east before and the South-south. We are enjoying a peaceful time now.

“The big problem now is North-west. And North-west is amazing. I still can’t understand; they are the same people, the same culture stealing each other’s cattle and killing each other.

“We don’t have much problem in the North-east now. We don’t have problem in the South-south: they are stealing petroleum but I told them they are hurting their people more than the rest of Nigerians”.

President Buhari, however, urged people of the South-south whom he said are predominantly farmers and fishermen, to desist from destroying national assets.