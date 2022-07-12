Again, Ilorin Emir Backs AbdulRazaq’s 2023 Re-election Bid

Hammed Shittu



Kwara State Chairman of the Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has said the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has shown enough commitments to public welfare and development to deserve a new mandate.

Sulu-Gambari, during the last Eid Fitr homage visit to the governor at Government House, Ilorin, said he deserved second term in view of his outstanding performance since he assumed office.

Speaking in Ilorin yesterday, during the yearly Bareke_ (traditional homage), Sulu-Gambari said, “the achievements of the present administration under Governor AbdulRazaq are visible while the governor’s hands-on approach to governance is commendable.”

According to him, “I have seen that Your Excellency is performing, and you are ready to work more to better the lots of Kwarans.

“You have just started. It is my wish and prayer that you are given another mandate to achieve more.”

He therefore prayed Allah to grant the Governor more strength, good health and required wisdom to fulfil his dreams for the state.

The Emir also expressed delight at the Governor’s posture on the horseback during the Durbar and the government’s support that made the socio-cultural event a huge success, describing AbdulRazaq as a true son of Ilorin Emirate.

He called on all descendants of Ilorin to continue to exist in love and unity, which he noted are parts of the cardinal objectives of the Ilorin Durbar.

The state governor in his remark, said the administration has institutionalised the Ilorin Durbar and several other festivals in the state by making them important items in public expenditure under culture and tourism.

He added, “This will get better in the coming years as we ramp up investments in tourism and culture.

“Our visual arts centre and the international conference centre will play prominent roles in promoting culture and tourism in Kwara State.

“In the future, we look forward to bringing the world’s oldest manuscripts of the Qur’an and other historical relics for exhibition at the visual arts centre.

“We are in fact not leaving any stone unturned in our drive to make Kwara more prosperous and livable.

“Among many other initiatives of our administration, the new Ilorin Master Plan should be ready for presentation next month. This will bring many benefits to the entire state.”

The Governor commended the Emir and all the traditional rulers and religious leaders in the state for their support in rallying citizens for peaceful coexistence.

He specifically congratulated the Emir on the successful hosting of the Ilorin Emirate Durbar which took place on Saturday.