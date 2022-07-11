  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

Ugwuanyi Inspects Burnt INEC Office in Enugu

Nigeria | 1 day ago

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State,  yesterday visited the recently burnt office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogrute, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state. 

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was received by the member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Hon. Simon Atigwe and the Chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA, Hon. Engr. Ejike Itodo, among others, went round the building to ascertain the level of damage at the INEC facility.

The governor thereafter moved round the council area where he assessed and interacted with the residents on the need to continue to encourage and support the security agencies to safeguard life and property.

