Rivers APC Crisis Deepens as Ex-Federal Lawmaker, Others Resign

Blessing Ibunge

The crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has deepened following the resignation of key members of the party in the state.

While members are yet to awake from shock by the resignation of strong supporters of the leader of the party in the State, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, a former federal lawmaker, Chidi Wihioka, has also announced is his resignation from APC.

The former lawmaker who represented Ikwerre-Emohua Federal Constituency said he would not remain in a party where only one man predicts what happens without opinion of other members.

Wihioka also declared his full support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

In his resignation letter, Wihioka said “My decision was taken based on the highhandedness of one man, who believes that he owns the party in Rivers State and his refusal to allow peace reign in the party by giving everyone in the party equal level-playing ground.

“I will announce my next political party when I have found a suitable one to join. Nevertheless, my decision will not affect my support for the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as I will always drum support for him anywhere”.

Also, a former Commissioner and former Member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Friday N. Nubari has resigned from the APC.

Nkee-ee who sent his resignation letter through his APC ward 5 chairman in Khana Local Government Area of the state, stated “It is very unreasonable to continue to remain in a family that does not value your person and contributions to the sustainability, stability and growth of the family”.

It would be recalled that the former Caretaker Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), Ibim Semenitari had sent her resignation letter to her APC ward Chairman, in Okrika.

Semenitari, well known as an ally to the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Amaechi was yet to give reason for her resignation.

Other APC members who have left the party include, Ogbonna Nwuke, a former House of Representatives members, Dr. Dawari George, a former Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources under former Governor Amaechi. George was amongst the chieftains that brought in Tonye Cole as the party Governorship Candidates.

As at the time of this report, there were rumours that more APC members would be resigning this week in Rivers. But none of the politicians that left the APC in the state has declared interest for any other party.

Meanwhile, the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Chris Finebone has dismissed the insinuation that the resignation of the members is a tsunami in the party.

According to Finebone, “There have been some movements, though I cannot term it exodus because that is relative. What is important is that such movements should be carefully appraised. The first individuals are those whom I can say added value to APC business while they were here. To them, we wish them well”, he said.

Finebone in a message reacting to the development, described others who have left as those that worked tirelessly to destroy the APC in Rivers state and caused the party not to be on the ballot in 2019.

“However, there is also the few who have left much to our relief. These are persons leaving after a tortuous effort by them to kill the APC without success. They even caused us non appearance on the ballot in 2019.

“To the exit of these particular persons, we say good riddance because they caused the party much more harm than good. Happily, some of them are having a second thought and taking advantage of the ongoing reconciliation effort in our party to retrace their steps”.